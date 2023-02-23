ESPN announcer had questionable word choice on Brandon Miller play

An ESPN announcer had an unfortunate choice of words on one particular play during Wednesday night’s game between Alabama and South Carolina.

Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller played in the Crimson Tide’s 78-76 overtime win despite his alleged involvement in a recent fatal shooting. Police testified Tuesday that Miller brought the gun to former teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris on January 15. Miller’s attorney issued a statement on Wednesday to clarify matters and said Miller did not know a gun was in his car and that the forward was going to pick up Miles, not to deliver a gun.

While it was almost certainly unintentional, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Morgan used the phrase “pulls the trigger” while calling one of Miller’s shots early in the second half.

Brandon Miller “pulls the trigger.” Really? pic.twitter.com/G9pTinNbMM — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) February 23, 2023

That is obviously a common phrase announcers use while describing a player taking a jump shot. Morgan just used it at an extremely unfortunate time.

Miller scored a career-high 41 points and made a game-winning layup in the final second of overtime to lead Alabama to a win. Many people were shocked that he was allowed to play given the circumstances, and South Carolina fans made sure to send that message loud and clear.