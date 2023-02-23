Attorney for Brandon Miller shares his side of gun story

Alabama’s basketball program has been under fire over Brandon Miller’s involvement in the murder of Jamea Harris last month, leading the freshman basketball player’s attorney to issue a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a detective testified that Miller gave former Alabama teammate Darius Miles a gun that was then used by Michael Davis to shoot Harris, who died on January 15. The gun belonged to Miles.

The freshman forward, who is No. 2 Alabama’s leading scorer, has played in all of the Crimson Tide’s games. There has been some outrage that Miller has not been disciplined despite his involvement in the murder.

Alabama coach Nate Oats said Tuesday that Miller was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney said that Miles could not be charged for a crime because there was nothing to charge him with.

Miller’s attorney issued a statement sharing the forward’s entire story.

According to the attorney, Miles brought a handgun into Miller’s car and left it in the back of the vehicle. Miller supposedly never saw nor handled the gun. The attorney says Miller “never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

The entire statement is included in the tweet below:

INBOX: Just received this from Brandon Miller's attorney clarifying his presence relating to the Jan. 15 shooting death of Jamea Harris. pic.twitter.com/2SsscHHCB9 — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) February 22, 2023

Although the attorney makes Miller seem completely innocent, there is more going on.

“According to Miles’ defense attorney Mary Turner, Miles texted Miller at 1:38 a.m. the day of the shooting, saying ‘I need my joint [gun] a n****r rl jus got a fakin.'”

Miller was heading to pick up Miles, who was kicked off Alabama’s team after being charged with murder. Miles sent that text message to Miller, which indicated Miles wanted Miles’ gun because he and Davis had been threatened.