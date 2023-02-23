South Carolina fans had harsh chant for Brandon Miller

Miller led Alabama to a 78-76 overtime win over the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Miller was playing in the game despite police testifying Tuesday that Miller brought the gun to former teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris on January 15. Miller’s attorney issued a statement on Wednesday to clarify matters and said Miller did not know a gun was in his car and that the forward was going to pick up Miles, not to deliver a gun.

Many people cannot believe that Alabama has continued to allow Miller to play given the circumstances. South Carolina fans sent that message loud and clear.

Not only did Gamecocks fans boo Miller when he touched the ball, but they also chanted “lock him up” at the forward.

Crowd at South Carolina vs Alabama is rowdy early on. Don’t think Brandon Miller is gonna have an easy night pic.twitter.com/SDj41OAp7R — Cooper Hird (@HirdItHereHoops) February 23, 2023

A Tuscaloosa, Ala. district attorney said there was nothing to charge Miller with, which is why he wouldn’t be locked up. Miller also scored 41 points in the win over South Carolina, which helps explain why the Crimson Tide are so motivated to keep him on the court.