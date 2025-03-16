Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone said the same thing about North Carolina making the NCAA Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels were controversially included in the 2025 NCAA Tournament field, and pretty much everyone thinks they know why.

The Tar Heels made the field as a “First Four” team, and will face San Diego State in Milwaukee on Friday. North Carolina made the field despite a 22-13 overall record and a 1-12 mark against Quad 1 opponents. North Carolina’s lone Quad 1 victory was a 76-74 victory over UCLA on Dec. 21.

Most experts felt that North Carolina had blown its chance to make the field by losing to a shorthanded Duke team in the ACC Tournament on Friday. After they were announced in the field, many people were quick to point out that North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham is serving as chairman of the selection committee this year, and some theorized that Cunningham intervened to make sure his school made the tournament.

North Carolina Tar Heels logo

Others had already pointed out even before the Tar Heels got in that athletic directors leave the room when their schools are discussed for at-large bids. Cunningham would not have been allowed to vote for North Carolina to be in the field, but that was never going to stop people from jumping to conclusions.

Many others were quick to note that North Carolina is a blue-blood program with a national name and would bring in high ratings, and the committee favored them for those reasons. That charge is much more difficult to argue against, especially since their resume was seen as poor. Many experts such as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi predicted the Tar Heels would miss the field, citing their lack of quality wins.

This is not the first time fans have felt that an athletic director put his finger on the scale in the selection process. As long as the apparent conflict of interest exists, people will seize on it, fairly or not.

