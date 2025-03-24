Fans said the same thing about announcer Robbie Hummel

Robbie Hummel has been on the call for many of CBS’ NCAA Tournament games this year, and the fans have made their feelings on him clear: they approve.

Hummel, Jalen Rose and Lisa Byington formed the announcing team that called the Arizona-Oregon game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash., in the second round of the tournament for Turner Sports. The trio also called the second-round game between Maryland-Colorado State game earlier that day. Fans thought highly of Hummel’s work.

Robbie Hummel is very good at his job — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) March 24, 2025

Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; Analyst Robbie Hummel calls a game between UAB Blazers and the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Btw the best thing TBS has ever done is bring Robbie Hummel on the broadcasts for the NCAA Tourney. Prob the best color commentator out there. So informative and appeals to the casual and diehard fan + brings the same intensity to a random Big Ten non-con game as he does to an… — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) March 24, 2025

I want Robbie Hummel calling all of the games. — Jon Hooker (@Hooker481) March 24, 2025

Robbie Hummel announcing circles around a top-level ESPN NBA analyst for a decade is telling on a couple levels — Patrick Andres (@PAndres2001) March 24, 2025

Robbie Hummel is the best announcer in college basketball, in spite of the fact that he played for Purdue. Prove me wrong. #MarchMadness — Gene Schnar (@GeneSchnar) March 24, 2025

Robbie Hummel is seriously so good. Succinct, smart. — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) March 24, 2025

With respect to Jalen Rose, Robbie Hummel is running circles around him in the booth.



If CBS has any sense Hummel will be on the championship game broadcast — Denton Day (D-Day) (@TheDentonDay) March 23, 2025

Hummel was a star in college at Purdue and then became a second-round pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, for whom he played two seasons. He retired from basketball in 2017 and went into announcing and served as an analyst for ESPN and Big Ten Network. This is Hummel’s second year serving as an announcer for CBS during March Madness, and the responses so far have been positive.