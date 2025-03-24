Fans said the same thing about announcer Robbie Hummel

Larry Brown Sports

Robbie Hummel has been on the call for many of CBS’ NCAA Tournament games this year, and the fans have made their feelings on him clear: they approve.

Hummel, Jalen Rose and Lisa Byington formed the announcing team that called the Arizona-Oregon game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash., in the second round of the tournament for Turner Sports. The trio also called the second-round game between Maryland-Colorado State game earlier that day. Fans thought highly of Hummel’s work.

Hummel was a star in college at Purdue and then became a second-round pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, for whom he played two seasons. He retired from basketball in 2017 and went into announcing and served as an analyst for ESPN and Big Ten Network. This is Hummel’s second year serving as an announcer for CBS during March Madness, and the responses so far have been positive.

