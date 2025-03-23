Larry Brown Sports

Fans all made the same joke about Sean Miller taking Texas job

Sean Miller is expected to be named the new men’s head basketball coach at Texas in the near future, and fans think he should bring plenty of shirts with him when he moves from Ohio to the Lone Star State.

Texas fired head coach Terry Rodney on Sunday following his third season with the program. It quickly became clear that the Longhorns were targeting Miller, and the two sides reportedly have a deal in place.

Miller just finished the third season of his second stint at Xavier. The Musketeers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Texas in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday and earn a first-round date with Illinois. Xavier was eliminated with an 86-73 loss to the Illini on Friday.

Sean Miller sweating on the sideline

Many people know Miller as a coach who has been to the NCAA Tournament 12 times and had success at both Xavier and Arizona. Others simply know him as the guy who went viral for the way he sweat through his shirt in a tournament game back in 2016, which led to some incredible memes.

After news surfaced that Miller is headed to Texas, fans all cracked jokes about how the 56-year-old coach is going to tolerate the heat.

Miller should probably avoid wearing white as much as possible while he’s coaching in Austin.

