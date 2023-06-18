Frank Martin shares difficult message after Bob Huggins’ resignation

Bob Huggins resigned as the head coach at West Virginia on Saturday, and one of the coach’s former assistants was crushed by the decision.

Huggins stepped down as the head coach of the Mountaineers just hours after word surfaced that he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. The details from the incident were extremely troubling.

UMass head coach Frank Martin, who worked as an assistant under Huggins at both Cincinnati and Kansas State from 2004-2007, had an emotional reaction to Huggins’ resignation.

Sitting in my car and I’m miserable. My heart is bleeding and my eyes are crying. I love you @CoachHuggs you are the brother I never had. — Frank Martin (@coachFMartin) June 18, 2023

Martin was named the head coach at Kansas State when Huggins left for West Virginia in 2007. The two obviously remain very close.

Huggins had already came under major fire last month for using a gay slur during a radio interview. The 69-year-old coach later apologized for his remarks, and West Virginia handed him a sizable punishment but decided not to fire him. The DUI arrest coupled with the previous scandal cost Huggins his job.