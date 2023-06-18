Bob Huggins officially out at West Virginia following DUI arrest

The Bob Huggins era at West Virginia is officially over.

West Virginia received Huggins’ formal resignation on Saturday, hours after news of his arrest went public. The move ends Huggins’ tenure at the school after 16 seasons as their head basketball coach.

The 69-year-old Huggins was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence after an encounter with police in Pittsburgh. Some very troubling details have since emerged about Huggins’ arrest.

Huggins had already came under major fire last month for using a gay slur during a radio interview. The veteran coach later apologized for his remarks, and West Virginia handed him a sizable punishment but decided not to fire him. With this latest scandal though, Huggins is now officially out of a job.

During his time at West Virginia, Huggins led the Mountaineers to a 345-203 record (.630) with 11 NCAA Tournament appearances (including a Final Four in 2010). A 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Huggins had also previously served as head coach for Akron, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.