Freshman with best name in college basketball leads team to upset win

When it comes to this year’s college basketball freshman class, it is safe to say that the kids are all wright.

Valapraiso guard All Wright went viral on Friday night for his incredible performance during his team’s MVC Tournament game against Northern Illinois. Wright, who is only a freshman, popped off for a career-high 29 points on 11/24 shooting (including six three-pointers). He also tacked on three rebounds, two assists, and three steals as Valapraiso scored the upset 64-63 victory over NIU.

All Wright tonight:



29 Points

6/10 3PT

3 Steals



Upset Northern Iowa in Arch Madness 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IAOphuWHZ6 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 8, 2025

Take a look at some of the best reactions online to Wright’s incredible outing (and his even more incredible name).

If you're not watching Valpo right now, you are not All Wright — IndyEIT777 (@IndyEIT777) March 8, 2025

Valpo has a player named All Wright.



My parents really missed that one. — Jeffrey Wright (@JWright929espn) March 8, 2025

Wright, who is 6-foot-3 and was born in Durango, Mexico, has been balling for Valparaiso all year, averaging 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. His heroics on Friday night came at the biggest time yet for the No. 11 seed Beacons, who will now face No. 2 seed Bradley in the semifinal round of the MVC Tournament (otherwise known as “Arch Madness”).

Valparaiso, led by second-year head coach Roger Powell Jr., have not had the best year overall, sitting at 15-18 (including 6-14 in conference play). But they have at least improved on their horrid 7-25 finish last season and now have a Cinderella shot at winning the MVC Tournament this year.

As for Wright, it is probably time to start remembering the name. We have seen some other top-tier college basketball names this season, but it is mighty tough to beat a standout freshman named “All Wright.”