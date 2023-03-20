 Skip to main content
Georgetown reaches agreement with new head coach

March 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ed Cooley coaching at Providence

Mar 19, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Providence Friars head coach Ed Cooley reacts during the first half against the Richmond Spiders during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas have a new head coach, and the school appears to have landed its No. 1 choice.

Providence coach Ed Cooley has accepted the Georgetown job, according to multiple reports. Providence essentially confirmed the news by announcing Cooley’s resignation.

Landing Cooley is definitely a win for Georgetown. He has been consistently successful at Providence, leading the school to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons. Reports indicated he was genuinely torn on taking the job, but ultimately, it was too good for him to turn down.

Georgetown is in total rebuilding mode after moving on from coach Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas are an abysmal 2-37 in Big East play over the last two seasons, suggesting that Cooley has a huge job ahead of him. The resources are there, however, to make Georgetown an NCAA Tournament program once again.

