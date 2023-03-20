Georgetown reaches agreement with new head coach

The Georgetown Hoyas have a new head coach, and the school appears to have landed its No. 1 choice.

Providence coach Ed Cooley has accepted the Georgetown job, according to multiple reports. Providence essentially confirmed the news by announcing Cooley’s resignation.

Providence officially announces that Ed Cooley has resigned and it will begin a national search for his replacement. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 20, 2023

Landing Cooley is definitely a win for Georgetown. He has been consistently successful at Providence, leading the school to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons. Reports indicated he was genuinely torn on taking the job, but ultimately, it was too good for him to turn down.

Georgetown is in total rebuilding mode after moving on from coach Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas are an abysmal 2-37 in Big East play over the last two seasons, suggesting that Cooley has a huge job ahead of him. The resources are there, however, to make Georgetown an NCAA Tournament program once again.