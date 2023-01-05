Georgetown gains ugly distinction with their latest loss

After getting his basketball talent stolen by the Monstars in “Space Jam,” Patrick Ewing now appears to have gotten his coaching ability stolen.

Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas had another dud of a game Wednesday against Villanova. They were blown out by the Wildcats 73-57 for their fifth straight loss. Georgetown is now 5-11 and still winless (0-5) in conference play.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello shared an absurd statistic about the Hoyas after their latest defeat — they are now losers of their last 25 (yes, really) consecutive regular season games against the Big East. It is the longest such losing streak in the history of the conference.

Borzello notes that Georgetown’s last regular season win against a Big East opponent came two calendar years ago (on March 2, 2021 against Xavier).

Ewing, who took over for the Hoyas in 2017, actually did a respectable job in his first several seasons. Georgetown was 62-59 (.512) through Ewing’s first four years in charge, even winning the Big East Tournament and making the NCAA Tournament in 2021. But the wheels have fallen off completely since then as the Hoyas are now a vile 11-36 (.234) over their last two seasons.

Fortunately for Ewing, his job might be safe for one particular reason. But that is pretty much where the good news ends for the Basketball Hall of Famer Ewing and his struggling Georgetown program.