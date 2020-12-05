Gonzaga and Baylor agree to reschedule game after COVID cancellation

Saturday’s hotly anticipated matchup between the top two ranked teams in the country was abruptly postponed less than two hours before tipoff, but there is still hope.

Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor saw their game postponed on Saturday when two members of Gonzaga’s traveling party, including one player, tested positive for COVID-19. In a joint statement, however, coaches Mark Few and Scott Drew issued a statement vowing to try to reschedule the game.

It’s good news for basketball fans who wanted to see this. This looked set to be the early game of the season, and seeing it postponed is certainly disappointing.

Abrupt changes like this might end up being par for the course for college basketball season. Just ask this well-known coach.