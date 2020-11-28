Mike Brey is trying to find opponents for Notre Dame on Twitter

College basketball scheduling has proven to be a unique challenge in 2020. If you need evidence of that, just check Mike Brey’s Twitter feed.

Notre Dame was originally set to face Tennessee in a non-conference matchup on Dec. 4. However, that game will no longer be played, with the Volunteers pausing all team activities for at least a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

That left the Fighting Irish with a hole in their non-conference schedule, and little time to fill it. So Brey did the only thing he presumably could: he got on Twitter and advertised in search of an opponent.

This is not a drill!@NDmbb looking for an opponent Dec. 4/5. And we will travel… (safely of course) Reach out and let’s hoop. — Mike Brey (@NDMikeBrey) November 28, 2020

We’ll see what Brey can come up with. If there’s good news, it’s that the Irish are scheduled to play on both Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. That means even if they can’t find an opponent, they won’t be as rusty as this coach’s team was.