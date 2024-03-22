Oakland coach says 1 fanbase was thrilled with Kentucky upset

Oakland coach Greg Kampe revealed a funny bit of information about the school’s merchandise sales following their 80-76 upset of Kentucky on Thursday.

Kampe said Friday that after the Golden Grizzlies’ shocking win, the school sold upwards of $8,000 in merchandise to people whose credit cards matched Louisville zip codes. That suggests that a lot of Louisville fans bought some Oakland merchandise just to taunt their arch-rivals.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe said the school sold $8,000 worth of T-shirts to people whose credit cards matched Louisville zip codes. “I don’t know if when Louisville and UK play next year the Louisville ppl are gonna show up in Oakland shirts or what.” — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) March 22, 2024

Kampe joked that Louisville fans might show up wearing Oakland shirts for their next meeting with Kentucky.

Louisville and Kentucky have a long-standing rivalry. John Calipari once said it was even more serious than life or death. As long as that’s the case, Cardinals fans are going to revel in Kentucky’s humiliating defeat.

Ultimately, this is little more than consolation for Louisville fans considering the state their program is in. They would much prefer to be competing with Kentucky on the big stage, but this will have to do for now.