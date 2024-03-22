 Skip to main content
Oakland coach says 1 fanbase was thrilled with Kentucky upset

March 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Greg Kampe coaching for Oakland

Mar 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe looks on during practice before their 2024 NCAA Tournament First Round game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland coach Greg Kampe revealed a funny bit of information about the school’s merchandise sales following their 80-76 upset of Kentucky on Thursday.

Kampe said Friday that after the Golden Grizzlies’ shocking win, the school sold upwards of $8,000 in merchandise to people whose credit cards matched Louisville zip codes. That suggests that a lot of Louisville fans bought some Oakland merchandise just to taunt their arch-rivals.

Kampe joked that Louisville fans might show up wearing Oakland shirts for their next meeting with Kentucky.

Louisville and Kentucky have a long-standing rivalry. John Calipari once said it was even more serious than life or death. As long as that’s the case, Cardinals fans are going to revel in Kentucky’s humiliating defeat.

Ultimately, this is little more than consolation for Louisville fans considering the state their program is in. They would much prefer to be competing with Kentucky on the big stage, but this will have to do for now.

Article Tags

Greg KampeLouisville fansOakland Basketball
