Greg Oden offers noteworthy career update

Greg Oden has decided to shake things up a bit.

The former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Oden revealed this week to Akeem Glaspie of the Indy Star that he is leaving his position as an assistant coach for Butler University. While Oden declined to say where he would be headed next, his tenure at Butler now comes to an end after two seasons.

Still only 36, the seven-footer Oden was the top pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers (ahead of future MVP Kevin Durant as well as future All-Stars Al Horford and Mike Conley Jr). But Oden unfortunately became one of the greatest busts in NBA history, suffering numerous knee injuries (with subsequent surgeries) that limited him to just three seasons and a mere 105 total games played in the NBA.

After last playing in the NBA in 2014 (when he made it the Finals with the Miami Heat), Oden spent one season playing in China and then announced his retirement in 2016 at only 28 years old. At that point, Oden returned to Ohio State, his alma mater, first as a student manager for the basketball team while he also finished his degree at the university and then in a coaching role as well.

In 2022, Oden then reunited with Thad Matta, his former head coach on the Buckeyes, as Matta took on the Butler job (with Oden becoming an assistant on Matta’s staff). With Butler going 32-33 (.492) over the last two seasons, Oden has decided to embark on another chapter. Meanwhile, Butler is already targeting a prominent replacement for Oden on staff.