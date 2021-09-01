Greg Oden taking on coaching role at Ohio State

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden is looking to launch a coaching career, and he’ll be doing it at his alma mater.

After spending time with the Buckeyes as a student manager two seasons ago, Oden will be joining Ohio State as a graduate assistant under coach Chris Holtmann with an eye on a full-time coaching role in the future.

“I’m thankful, honestly, for coach Holt and his staff who have welcomed me in and given me this opportunity because that’s literally what I want to do is get into coaching,” Oden told Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch. “One of the toughest things to do is get your foot in the door, so for them to give me this opportunity while I’m able to actually get a Master’s degree in sports coaching from The Ohio State University, which I would love, is something that’s just amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m just so thankful and ready to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Oden has already gathered some modest coaching experience in addition to his previous stint at Ohio State. It’s clearly a long-term goal of his and something he’s passionate about.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Oden’s career was derailed by knee injuries, and he played just 105 career NBA games.