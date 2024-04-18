Reporter Gregg Doyel apologizes for awkward remarks to Caitlin Clark

Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel was widely criticized on Wednesday over some awkward behavior toward Caitlin Clark, and he has since issued an apology.

Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft on Monday by the Indiana Fever. She spoke with the local media in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Doyel is obviously excited about the opportunity to cover Clark, but he had a weird way of showing it.

Doyel asked Clark about the heart gesture she makes with her hands. Clark said she does it at her family after every game. Doyel then followed up by saying Clark should “start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine.” Doyel also told Clark “I like that you’re here.” A clip of the exchange went viral.

A few hours later, Doyel shared an apology via X.

“Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature (hand gesture). My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better,” Doyel wrote.

Doyel also wrote a column in which he apologized to Clark again and noted how he is known for “having awkward conversations with people before asking brashly conversational questions.” He said he should have realized it would come off differently when interacting with a female athlete.

It seems like Doyel was trying to be friendly toward Clark and express that he is looking forward to following her career. Next time, he should probably make less of an effort to stand out above his peers.