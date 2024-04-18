Hailey Van Lith’s new transfer destination revealed

Hailey Van Lith has decided to transfer just one state over.

Talia Goodman of The Next reported on Thursday that the former LSU guard Van Lith has decided to transfer to TCU. Van Lith will be playing out the final season of her college eligibility with the Horned Frogs.

The 22-year-old Van Lith first rose to prominence during her first three collegiate seasons at Louisville. She was a two-time First Team All-ACC selection there, culminating in a 2022-23 season in which she averaged a stellar 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

But Van Lith decided after that season to transfer to LSU, the then-reigning national champions, and saw her numbers take a big hit. She went down to 11.6 points per game as she took a backseat in the LSU offense to the likes of Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, and Flau’jae Johnson.

It didn’t help either that Van Lith’s final game at LSU consisted of her getting mercilessly cooked on defense by Caitlin Clark. But now Van Lith will be getting a fresh start with a TCU team looking to build on a 19-9 season (their first winning campaign in nearly a half-decade).