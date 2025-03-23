Larry Brown Sports

Fans had jokes after bizarre score bug malfunction during March Madness game

by
College hoops fans on Saturday witnessed the first 201-point shot in March Madness history.

The Badgers trailed the BYU Cougars 38-24 with about five minutes left in the first half of their second-round matchup at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. Wisconsin guard John Blackwell hit a long-range shot from the right wing that would have normally cut the deficit to 11.

But Blackwell may have hit a money ball because Wisconsin’s point total on the score bug just kept growing. It went up to 30, grew to 75, dipped back down to 60, then rocketed to 111.

March Madness score bug malfunctioning

The score bug stopped at 225 before the CBS broadcast took it off the screen. But not fast enough before March Madness fans were able to catch it crashing out. Several spectators on X got their jokes in.

Some compared it to Wisconsin hitting a jackpot.

Others clowned BYU’s defense for completely melting down. Allowing over 200 points before halftime is indeed inexcusable for a 6th-seeded team competing in March Madness.

The issue happened again in the second half, after yet another Wisconsin three-pointer.

Score bug issues aside, Wisconsin never led during Saturday’s contest. BYU built up a 14-point lead in the second half but had to fend off a furious Badgers rally to win 91-89.

.
