Fans had jokes after bizarre score bug malfunction during March Madness game

College hoops fans on Saturday witnessed the first 201-point shot in March Madness history.

The Badgers trailed the BYU Cougars 38-24 with about five minutes left in the first half of their second-round matchup at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. Wisconsin guard John Blackwell hit a long-range shot from the right wing that would have normally cut the deficit to 11.

But Blackwell may have hit a money ball because Wisconsin’s point total on the score bug just kept growing. It went up to 30, grew to 75, dipped back down to 60, then rocketed to 111.

We got our hands on the Wisconsin scorebug pic.twitter.com/Ftm9XfxVcQ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 23, 2025

The score bug stopped at 225 before the CBS broadcast took it off the screen. But not fast enough before March Madness fans were able to catch it crashing out. Several spectators on X got their jokes in.

Some compared it to Wisconsin hitting a jackpot.

the wisconsin score appears to have won the lottery — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) March 23, 2025

Wisconsin hit the damn jackpot pic.twitter.com/ZXcvGZebiA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 23, 2025

Others clowned BYU’s defense for completely melting down. Allowing over 200 points before halftime is indeed inexcusable for a 6th-seeded team competing in March Madness.

BYU you gotta get a stop, this run by Wisconsin is historic right now pic.twitter.com/KpicwkpDQD — Michael Calabrese (@EastBreese) March 23, 2025

I’m not sure BYU will be able to recover from this pic.twitter.com/UzAnrtRX7G — Nate (@BigNateTwelve) March 23, 2025

The issue happened again in the second half, after yet another Wisconsin three-pointer.

The Wisconsin/BYU score bug is crashing out again 😭 pic.twitter.com/8KZgi8EDHG — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) March 23, 2025

Score bug issues aside, Wisconsin never led during Saturday’s contest. BYU built up a 14-point lead in the second half but had to fend off a furious Badgers rally to win 91-89.