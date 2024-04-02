Everyone said the same thing during Iowa’s win over LSU

Caitlin Clark put together a monster performance to help her Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the Final Four on Monday night. Her big game had everyone saying the same thing.

Clark scored 41 points and made 9 three-pointers in Iowa’s 94-87 win over LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. The Iowa senior guard’s big game against the Tigers left fans all wondering the same question — why did LSU have Hailey Van Lith guarding Clark the entire game and not make a change?

Just a baffling decision by Kim Mulkey to have Hailey Van Lith guard Caitlin Clark. She's too small. Clark is licking her chops with this matchup, and Mulkey won't adjust. pic.twitter.com/4IYBJmkmAM — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 2, 2024

Hailey Van Lith out there on defense right now 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vFBps8zIqL — Corey Heyward (@HeyWill30) April 1, 2024

Hayley Van Lith guarding Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/c03mvOVc9Q — Bayou Türkoglu (@bradbramish) April 1, 2024

Caitlin Clark seeing Hailey Van Lith on her all game pic.twitter.com/nFt0IL55Du — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 2, 2024

And why did HVL get the Clark assignment 😂 https://t.co/01BAiQyeG3 — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 2, 2024

Van Lith even seemed to feel like she had no shot on defense. She threw her hands up late in the game as if to ask, “what more can I do?” after Clark made another deep 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

Hailey Van Lith knows she can’t stop Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/JGq6GcEgyw — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 2, 2024

There wasn’t much more for Van Lith to do when Clark was making three-pointers from what looked like NBA-range the entire game.

Now Iowa is making a return trip to the Final Four, and Clark has the championship in her eyes in what will be her final college season before she heads for the WNBA.