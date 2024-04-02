 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 1, 2024

Everyone said the same thing during Iowa’s win over LSU

April 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Hailey Van Lith looks at Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark put together a monster performance to help her Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the Final Four on Monday night. Her big game had everyone saying the same thing.

Clark scored 41 points and made 9 three-pointers in Iowa’s 94-87 win over LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. The Iowa senior guard’s big game against the Tigers left fans all wondering the same question — why did LSU have Hailey Van Lith guarding Clark the entire game and not make a change?

Van Lith even seemed to feel like she had no shot on defense. She threw her hands up late in the game as if to ask, “what more can I do?” after Clark made another deep 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

There wasn’t much more for Van Lith to do when Clark was making three-pointers from what looked like NBA-range the entire game.

Now Iowa is making a return trip to the Final Four, and Clark has the championship in her eyes in what will be her final college season before she heads for the WNBA.

Article Tags

Hailey Van LithIowa Women's BasketballLSU women's basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus