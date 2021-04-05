Hubert Davis set to become North Carolina head coach

The North Carolina Tar Heels are poised to promote from within as they select a new basketball coach.

Greg Barnes of Inside Carolina reported Monday that the North Carolina Board of Trustees had scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday afternoon “to review the terms and conditions of a prospective employment contract.” That employment contract would be for Tar Heels assistant Hubert Davis’ promotion to head coach following Roy Williams’ retirement.

A source told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that Davis would be the choice to replace Williams after several big-name coaches were not interested in taking the position.

Bubba Cunningham swung for the fence and took the temperature of a bunch of the big boys, but none willing to make the move. UNC assistant Hubert Davis is now on the verge of succeeding Roy Williams, source confirmed. Keeping it in the Carolina family. https://t.co/slUweRMeOM — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021

Davis has been widely regarded as the frontrunner for the position since Williams announced his retirement. The 50-year-old played for North Carolina from 1988-1992, and has been an assistant on Williams’ staff since 2012. While he’s never been a head coach, he has been involved in recruiting, bench coaching, and scouting under Williams.