Hunter Dickinson meeting with 2 big SEC schools

A seven-foot All-American may soon be coming to an SEC school near you.

Appearing this week on an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Roundball” podcast, Hunter Dickinson revealed that he had a virtual meeting earlier this week with Arkansas and has another one set up with Kentucky. Dickinson also noted that he has gotten so much interest in the transfer portal that he hasn’t been able to get back to every single school.

“[Teams] that have called me? In the 20 range,” said Dickinson, per 247 Sports. “I’m going to try to get down to some in the coming weeks.”

Dickinson, who has two years of eligibility left, announced last month that he was transferring from Michigan. He led the team with 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season and was a two-time All Big-Ten selection for the Wolverines (as well as an All-Defensive team selection).

The 22-year-old Dickinson is a tremendous asset as a polished low-post player who uses his body well and puts a padlock on opponents at the rim.

Hunter Dickinson is showing that the old-school game in the post can still be effective Our favorite is the jump hook, where he's been incredible: 87th SQ %ILE with 1.19 points-per-play Michigan is a top-50 team in scoring efficiency via post-ups. Something we can see improve! pic.twitter.com/VNCmST6aR7 — ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) November 7, 2022

Good screen by Hunter Dickinson, and poor defense by Race Thompson, but I like how Bufkin utilizes rounded angles on drives and the one-footed slam is a nice a finishing touch to this possession pic.twitter.com/A7LOC9SOQ6 — Stone Hansen (@report_court) April 4, 2023

Kentucky lost in the Round of 32 this year, but they have a highly-anticipated freshman class coming in for next season. Meanwhile, Arkansas just made it to the Sweet Sixteen with a big upset of No. 1 seed Kansas along the way. Dickinson will likely be chosing between far more schools than just those two, but we know of one that he definitely won’t be considering.