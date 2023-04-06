 Skip to main content
Hunter Dickinson meeting with 2 big SEC schools

April 5, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Hunter Dickinson at a press conference

Mar 23, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) answers questions from the media after a team practice for the NCAA Tournament South Regional at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

A seven-foot All-American may soon be coming to an SEC school near you.

Appearing this week on an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Roundball” podcast, Hunter Dickinson revealed that he had a virtual meeting earlier this week with Arkansas and has another one set up with Kentucky. Dickinson also noted that he has gotten so much interest in the transfer portal that he hasn’t been able to get back to every single school.

“[Teams] that have called me? In the 20 range,” said Dickinson, per 247 Sports. “I’m going to try to get down to some in the coming weeks.”

Dickinson, who has two years of eligibility left, announced last month that he was transferring from Michigan. He led the team with 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season and was a two-time All Big-Ten selection for the Wolverines (as well as an All-Defensive team selection).

The 22-year-old Dickinson is a tremendous asset as a polished low-post player who uses his body well and puts a padlock on opponents at the rim.

Kentucky lost in the Round of 32 this year, but they have a highly-anticipated freshman class coming in for next season. Meanwhile, Arkansas just made it to the Sweet Sixteen with a big upset of No. 1 seed Kansas along the way. Dickinson will likely be chosing between far more schools than just those two, but we know of one that he definitely won’t be considering.

Article Tags

Arkansas BasketballHunter DickinsonKentucky Basketball
.

