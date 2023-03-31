 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 31, 2023

Hunter Dickinson makes major decision about his future

March 31, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Hunter Dickinson at a press conference

Mar 23, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) answers questions from the media after a team practice for the NCAA Tournament South Regional at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan star Hunter Dickinson has made a significant decision about his future, and it is one few saw coming.

Dickinson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports. The center was a preseason All-American and immediately becomes the top player in the portal.

Dickinson should be highly pursued if he does decide to transfer. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Wolverines last season, and he shot 42.1 percent from three-point range. Pretty much any program in the country could use that sort of skillset.

The 22-year-old is a native of northern Virginia, which has sparked some speculation that Georgetown could be a landing spot. We can pretty safely conclude that he will not be going to at least one Big Ten rival, though.

Article Tags

Hunter Dickinson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus