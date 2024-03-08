Indiana loses commitment from 5-star recruit

The Indiana Hoosiers are reportedly losing their top recruit for next season.

5-star hoops prospect Liam McNeeley has decommitted from the Hoosiers, according to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham. The 6’7″ small forward has already requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent with the school.

BREAKING: Liam McNeeley, the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2024 class, has de-committed from Indiana and requested a release out of his National Letter of Intent, sources tell @247Sports. Story coming. pic.twitter.com/CGNln0fv9W — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 8, 2024

The report added that McNeeley will be “wide-open” as he searches for his next school.

McNeeley committed to Indiana on October 15, weeks before the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season. Since then, the Hoosiers have largely underperformed.

After a 10-3 start to the the campaign, Indiana went 4-10 over a span of 14 straight games of conference play.

Indiana has managed to somewhat salvage their record by winning their last three contests. However, the team remains a mediocre 17-13 ahead of their season finale against Michigan State.

The Hoosiers’ poor play had led to questions regarding Mike Woodson’s job security before the program recently affirmed their commitment to their head coach.

While reports have yet to indicate the main reason behind McNeeley’s decommittment, Indiana’s underperformance this season could not have helped.

McNeeley is currently ranked by 247Sports as the 15th best prospect of the 2024 recruiting class.

The versatile sharpshooter had also received offers from Kansas, Alabama, Texas, and Arkansas before his initial commitment to Indiana last October.