 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 7, 2024

Indiana loses commitment from 5-star recruit

March 7, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Indiana Hoosiers logo

The Indiana Hoosiers are reportedly losing their top recruit for next season.

5-star hoops prospect Liam McNeeley has decommitted from the Hoosiers, according to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham. The 6’7″ small forward has already requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent with the school.

The report added that McNeeley will be “wide-open” as he searches for his next school.

McNeeley committed to Indiana on October 15, weeks before the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season. Since then, the Hoosiers have largely underperformed.

After a 10-3 start to the the campaign, Indiana went 4-10 over a span of 14 straight games of conference play.

Indiana has managed to somewhat salvage their record by winning their last three contests. However, the team remains a mediocre 17-13 ahead of their season finale against Michigan State.

The Hoosiers’ poor play had led to questions regarding Mike Woodson’s job security before the program recently affirmed their commitment to their head coach.

While reports have yet to indicate the main reason behind McNeeley’s decommittment, Indiana’s underperformance this season could not have helped.

McNeeley is currently ranked by 247Sports as the 15th best prospect of the 2024 recruiting class.

The versatile sharpshooter had also received offers from Kansas, Alabama, Texas, and Arkansas before his initial commitment to Indiana last October.

Article Tags

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus