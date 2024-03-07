Indiana makes decision on Mike Woodson

Indiana has decided to bring back Mike Woodson for next season despite the Hoosiers enduring a disappointing 2023-2024 season.

Indiana beat Minnesota 70-58 on Wednesday to improve to 17-13. The 17-13 record doesn’t sound too bad, but Indiana has won three in a row, meaning they were 14-13 not long ago and struggling in conference play. That led to fan dissatisfaction with Woodson, who was on the hot seat.

But Indiana’s athletic department is committed to bringing back Woodson for another year.

The coach was asked after the win over Minnesota about his job status and wasn’t interested in discussing the matter.

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson: "I shouldn't have to do that, I feel good in my skin in terms of my job" when asked if he's felt the support of administration through struggles, asked two questions about IU confirming he will be back, makes it clear he doesn't want to talk… — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) March 7, 2024

“I shouldn’t have to do that, I feel good in my skin in terms of my job,” Woodson said.

Woodson is in his third season as IU’s head coach. The Hoosiers have gone 60-39 under him and made the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons.

Though Woodson is 66, his team went 23-12 last season (12-8 in conference) and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Firing him now would seemingly be premature