Isaiah Livers explains heated exchange with Juwan Howard

Things got a bit testy on the Michigan sideline Sunday when coach Juwan Howard clashed with star player Isaiah Livers.

The Wolverines were struggling in the first half against Oakland when Howard said something that clearly upset Livers. The senior forward began jawing with Howard, and the coach simply walked away to calm the situation down.

Isaiah Livers and Juwan Howard going at it in the last timeout pic.twitter.com/iVrEgMq0tL — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) November 29, 2020

Livers downplayed the confrontation after the game, saying Howard was simply challenging him and it was typical of how the pair communicate.

“He was holding me accountable,” Livers said, via Andrew Kahn of MLive. “He was just challenging me. Weirdly enough, that’s how we communicate. We argue in practice, we go at it during games, we go at it during scrimmages. It doesn’t matter because he just wants me to be a great player and I respect him for that.”

Livers ended up scoring a game-high 22 points in Michigan’s overtime win.