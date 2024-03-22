Crazy stat about Jack Gohlke’s huge game against Kentucky draws attention

Jack Gohlke became the breakout star of the NCAA Tournament after his huge game to help Oakland beat Kentucky on Thursday, and a stat about his big performance is drawing attention.

Gohlke led all scorers with 32 points in Oakland’s 80-76 upset win over the Wildcats. Gohlke shot 10/20 in the game and attempted solely 3-pointers. He also shot 2/3 from the free throw line.

The senior guard from Wisconsin has taken 355 shots this season, and all but 8 of them were 3-point attempts. Yes, 98 percent of the shots he attempts are threes. He’s averaging 12.8 points per game.

But that’s not the only crazy stat about Gohlke.

FOX’s Doug Gottlieb noted that Gohlke scored his 32 points while only taking 3 dribbles (we counted 4 in the video).

10 3s….. 3 total dribbles pic.twitter.com/goZ8AfwDJe — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 22, 2024

That’s pretty incredible.

Gohlke was working hard to fight his way through screens. He took dribbles when he needed to create some space and fake out defenders. Beyond that, he was mostly a catch-and-shoot guy.

You would have figured that after he made 7 or 8 threes that Kentucky would have tried harder to deny him the ball, but he still was able to get his shots. And he made half of them — in traffic too.