Jameer Nelson Jr. makes transfer decision

Jameer Nelson Jr. was one of the more highly-touted transfer options in this year’s class, and one Big 12 team has landed his services.

Nelson has committed to play for TCU next season, according to multiple reports. Nelson first shared the news with ESPN.

Delaware transfer Jameer Nelson Jr., one of the best guards in the portal, tells ESPN he's committed to TCU. First-team All-CAA selection averaged 20.6 points this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 1, 2023

Nelson spent his first four years of college at Delaware, where he became an All-CAA player last season. He led the Blue Hens with 20.6 points per game, and frequently made highlight-reel plays that showed off his impressive athleticism.

Nelson, the son of longtime NBA guard Jameer Nelson, will essentially function as a replacement for TCU star Mike Miles Jr., who declared for the NBA Draft last week. Clearly, coach Jamie Dixon acted quickly to secure Nelson to fill that role.