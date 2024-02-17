 Skip to main content
Jay Williams gets roasted for bizarre Caitlin Clark take

February 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jay Williams wearing a Virginia jersey

Feb 9, 2019; Charlottesville, VA, USA; ESPN analyst Jay Williams (M) reveals his pick as anchor Rece Davis (L) looks on during ESPN College GameDay at John Paul Jones Arena prior to the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN analyst Jay Williams took some heat on Saturday for his bizarre take on Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

On ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Williams called Clark the “Stephen Curry of women’s college basketball,” and credited her with changing the way the game is played. However, he also refused to refer to her as “great” because she has failed to win a championship.

“I am unwilling, and maybe it’s more of the Kobe mentorship around me, to say that she is great yet,” Williams said. “I think that she is the most prolific scorer the game has ever seen. I hold great, or levels of immortality or the pantheon, to when you win championships. That’s just me. … It has to culminate with a ‘ship. It has to. I’m not saying that she’s not at a high high high level, but for her to go to the states of immortality, in my opinion, it has to culminate with your team winning a championship.”

Social media quickly pounced on Williams for what many dubbed a ridiculous opinion.

It is a ridiculous take from Williams. He is free to judge players as he wishes, but Clark dragged an Iowa team without top-tier depth to the championship game against LSU last year. It sounds even more ridiculous since he is asserting Clark is not “great” while simultaneously praising her as the best scorer in the history of the game.

This is not the first time Williams has invited criticism for some silly commentary. It probably won’t be the last, either.

