Did Jim Boeheim take shot at ESPN analyst?

Former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is not on board with one recent take about Caitlin Clark and her success at Iowa, and seemingly called out an ESPN analyst over it.

In an appearance on the “Don’t At Me” podcast with Dan Dakich, Boeheim praised Clark as the only player he goes out of his way to watch on television. He then took aim at those who believe Clark needs to win a championship to qualify as one of the greats.

“Some expert says, ‘well, she hasn’t won a championship.’ If I ever see that guy, I just punch him, unless he’s really big. I won’t do it if he’s really big,” Boeheim said. “These people, how do they get even get jobs saying stuff like that? There should be certain things you say that disqualify you from ever being on radio or TV again.

“To bring that up with Caitlin Clark or Karl Malone or John Stockton or people like that, they make their teams so much better. Without them, the Utah Jazz wouldn’t have won too many games without those two guys.”

Boeheim’s comment seems to be aimed at ESPN’s Jay Williams, who recently said he could not consider Clark “great” unless she won an NCAA title at Iowa. That comment was roundly criticized and mocked.

Boeheim and Williams are technically colleagues. We’re guessing they probably won’t be doing much TV work together unless Williams is ready to take a right hook.