Thursday, February 18, 2021

Jim Boeheim unloads on Duke’s Jalen Johnson for opting out

February 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jim Boeheim

Jim Boeheim did not hold back his feelings one bit on Jalen Johnson quitting on Duke mid-season.

Johnson quit on the Duke program this week despite the Blue Devils only having six more regular season games at the time. He seemed to be upset about not starting for three consecutive games.

Boeheim’s Syracuse Orange face the Blue Devils on Monday. Boeheim talked on his radio show Thursday about Johnson’s opt-out and said Duke is better off without the forward.

Ouch. That’s harsh, but Boeheim is probably right, even though he incorrectly stated Duke has two wins since Johnson opted out (they have one).

The 76-year-old has been coaching Syracuse since 1976 and has won a national championship. He has long spoke his mind and taken aim at players and even the ACC.

Will Coach K get as testy with Boeheim as he did a student reporter in response?

