Jim Boeheim unloads on Duke’s Jalen Johnson for opting out

Jim Boeheim did not hold back his feelings one bit on Jalen Johnson quitting on Duke mid-season.

Johnson quit on the Duke program this week despite the Blue Devils only having six more regular season games at the time. He seemed to be upset about not starting for three consecutive games.

Boeheim’s Syracuse Orange face the Blue Devils on Monday. Boeheim talked on his radio show Thursday about Johnson’s opt-out and said Duke is better off without the forward.

Jim Boeheim on Duke star freshman Jalen Johnson's decision to opt-out: "That guy was hurting them so they actually are much better now without him. He was just doing some things & keeping other people from playing that are good. They've had two monster wins since he's opted out." — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 19, 2021

Ouch. That’s harsh, but Boeheim is probably right, even though he incorrectly stated Duke has two wins since Johnson opted out (they have one).

The 76-year-old has been coaching Syracuse since 1976 and has won a national championship. He has long spoke his mind and taken aim at players and even the ACC.

Will Coach K get as testy with Boeheim as he did a student reporter in response?