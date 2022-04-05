 Skip to main content
Viewers loved Jim Nantz’s funny line during NCAA title game

April 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Jim Nantz speaking

Jim Nantz definitely gave the people their money’s worth during Monday night’s NCAA title game.

The veteran sportscaster went viral during the first half of North Carolina-Kansas for his hilarious line about Tar Heels forward Brady Manek. It was a strong half for Manek, who had nine points on three triples to go along with four rebounds and two blocked shots. In response to Manek’s excellent play, Nantz hit the viewers with the “Just another Manek Monday” mic drop.

Fans loved it and took to Twitter to salute Nantz for an A-plus reference.

Nantz probably wasn’t the first one to think of turning Manek’s name into a Bangles-based pun. But he certainly saw his opportunity and ran with it.

As for Manek himself, his performance against Kansas continued his stellar tournament run. It also proved to be quite a bounceback after Manek took a major hit in the opening minutes of the game.

Photo: February 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; American sportscaster Jim Nantz on the 18th hole during the conclusion of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The conclusion was delayed due to weather and darkness. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

