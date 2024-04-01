Jon Scheyer addresses Duke critics after Elite Eight defeat

Duke coach Jon Scheyer defended the program’s progress in the wake of a disappointing Elite Eight loss that left many fans feeling sour.

Scheyer’s Blue Devils lost 76-64 on Sunday to NC State, a disappointing outcome in a game Duke led by six points at halftime. Despite that, Scheyer was upbeat at the state of the program, pointing out that a Final Four appearance was not even a guarantee when he was a player under Mike Krzyzewski.

“Where is our program at? I think our program couldn’t be in a stronger place,” Scheyer told reporters, via John Watson of 247 Sports. “We’re just 20 minutes away from going to a Final Four in our second year. I don’t shy away from our expectations or what we want to do, but for me, that’s not the way I’m thinking at all. I’m just hurting for these guys right now. Tough loss.

“I’ve always used the motivation in my time at Duke from the things that happened. Some of the most heartbreaking moments in my career have happened at Duke. We didn’t go to a Sweet 16 until my junior year. We didn’t go to a Final Four and national championship until my senior year.”

On one hand, Scheyer has done well as a young coach taking over for a legend in Krzyzewski. After a second-round exit a year ago, the team made the Elite Eight this year, and he has consistently brought in excellent recruiting classes. There is no reason to believe the program is in any danger of a downturn.

On the other hand, Duke was well-positioned to beat an inferior NC State team and reach the Final Four, but they were completely outclassed in the second half. That will not sit well with supporters, many of whom will see it as a missed opportunity.