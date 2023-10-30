No. 1 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg commits to blue-blood school

Cooper Flagg is on his way to Durham.

Flagg, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class and the projected top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, announced Monday that he has committed to play college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. He now becomes Duke’s sixth No. 1 overall recruit signing since 2007.

The 6-foot-8 forward Flagg revealed the exciting news in a SLAM Magazine cover story.

Flagg is still only 16 years old, but his talent is already enormous. Currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg averaged 26.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 5.2 blocks per game in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam over the summer. He was named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2022 and was the MVP of the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando this past June.

You can see some of Flagg’s highlights, complete with impressive dribbling skills and a three-point shot to boot, below.

Flagg recently made a big decision that allowed his commitment to happen the way it did. He now becomes the latest monster get for a Duke program that just signed their head coach to a huge new contract extension as well.