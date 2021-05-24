 Skip to main content
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon suffered serious head injury in assault

May 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jordan Bohannon

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is recovering after a frightening incident in Iowa City over the weekend.

A statement released by the program confirmed that Bohannon was physically assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City and suffered a “serious head injury.” Coach Fran McCaffrey said that Bohannon is “recovering well.”

Bohannon just confirmed last week his intention to return to Iowa for a sixth season.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020-21, Bohannon was a starter for a Hawkeyes team that went 22-9 and finished third in the conference. He averaged a team-best 4.4 assists per game while also shooting 39 percent from three-point range.

