Kelvin Sampson corrected reporter about Gonzaga

If you’re going to ask Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson a question, you had better make sure your pronunciation is on point.

During a Friday press conference, a reporter asked Sampson a question about Gonzaga, who Houston will face on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It prompted an interesting reply and a bit of a rant.

Kelvin Sampson corrects a reporter who mispronounces #Gonzaga: “It always burns me up when people say that. It’s like calling me Kevin.”



All-time sound bite here. pic.twitter.com/KeT83Jhyue — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 21, 2025

Mar 28, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks during a press conference for the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“Didn’t you try to get a game with Gonzaga in 2021,” the reporter questioned, pronouncing it “Gon-zawg-ah.”

“Gonzaga,” Sampson snapped back, correcting him.

The reporter acknowledged his mistake but it still wasn’t enough for Sampson.

“It always burns me up when people say that. It’s like calling me Kevin. My name is not Kevin,” he said. “People used to see my name and say ‘Hey, Kevin.’ And [my mom] would say, ‘Don’t let people call you Kevin. Your name is Kelvin. Make sure they pronounce your name right.’

“So that’s why my antennas go up with that. Same with Gonzaga. They were our neighbors [in Spokane, Wash.]. It’s not Spo-cane, and it’s not Gon-zawg-ah. It’s Gonzaga and it’s Spo-can.“

After his rant, Sampson permitted the reporter to continue but wanted to ensure he had it correct.

Sampson and Houston will tip off again Gonzaga — not Gon-zawg-ah — on Saturday night at 8:40 p.m. EDT at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas