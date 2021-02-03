Keyontae Johnson’s collapse was unrelated to COVID-19

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during a game nearly two months ago, and there have been unconfirmed reports that the incident was related to him previously testing positive for COVID-19. Johnson’s family has now set the record straight.

In a statement released through the Florida basketball team on Wednesday, Johnson’s family said several doctors agreed that Keyontae’s medical emergency had nothing to do with the coronavirus. Physicians and experts reviewed the case and came to a “unanimous conclusion” that there was no relation to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

You can read the full statement below:

Johnson collapsed during Florida’s game against Florida State on Dec. 12. His family has yet to share details about the exact condition that led to the frightening incident. There was speculation that Johnson had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and had heart issues because of it, but that is untrue.

Johnson, a junior, averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Gators last season. He was expected to be a centerpiece of the team this year. While he will not play again in 2021, the team has found another role for him.