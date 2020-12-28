Keyontae Johnson returns to Florida in coaching role after scary collapse

Keyontae Johnson won’t be playing for Florida this season, but the team has still found a role for him two weeks after his scary collapse during a game.

On Monday, Gators coach Mike White revealed that Johnson is back with the team and operating in something of a coaching role.

“Keyontae Johnson is back with us and doing well,” White said, via Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun. “He was at practice this morning and yesterday afternoon. He’s in good spirits, he’s helping us coach. He actually blew a whistle yesterday.”

White declined to go into detail about Johnson’s medical condition, stating the player’s family would be responsible for any further announcements.

Johnson was released from the hospital last week after collapsing coming out of a timeout on Dec. 12. He averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Gators last season.