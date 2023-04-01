Kim Mulkey draws attention for latest pink outfit

Kim Mulkey has LSU in the national championship game, which is a good thing given all the attention she’s drawing over her fashion choices.

Mulkey, the second-year LSU head coach, has been drawing attention for her bold fashion statements throughout the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. On Friday, her Tigers defeated Virginia Tech 79-72 to advance to the championship game.

Mulkey received all kinds of mentions over her latest elaborate pink outfit.

We're just gonna sleeve this pic of Kim Mulkey's Final Four outfit here 👀 pic.twitter.com/M5mifM5D1N — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2023

There were a lot of Ric Flair comparisons.

And there were jokes:

Kim Mulkey showing up at the title game in this pic.twitter.com/qLUi5CvAOW — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 1, 2023

Kim Mulkey looks like Elton John's Easter hat. https://t.co/HAoRgQl0Da — ian karmel (@IanKarmel) April 1, 2023

The best part is Mulkey’s granddaughter was wearing a similar outfit.

Kim Mulkey’s grand daughter Sage is matching grandma tonight & it’s the cutest thing ever. Sage is almost 2 & yelled “Grandma!” when Kim walked on floor ⁦@usatodaysports⁩ pic.twitter.com/SY6sLTiGdA — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) March 31, 2023

Mulkey’s Tigers will face the winner of the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal.