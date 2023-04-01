Kim Mulkey draws attention for latest pink outfit
Kim Mulkey has LSU in the national championship game, which is a good thing given all the attention she’s drawing over her fashion choices.
Mulkey, the second-year LSU head coach, has been drawing attention for her bold fashion statements throughout the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. On Friday, her Tigers defeated Virginia Tech 79-72 to advance to the championship game.
Mulkey received all kinds of mentions over her latest elaborate pink outfit.
We're just gonna sleeve this pic of Kim Mulkey's Final Four outfit here 👀 pic.twitter.com/M5mifM5D1N
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2023
There were a lot of Ric Flair comparisons.
Getting there, Kim Mulkey… pic.twitter.com/96hUXt0JOk
— Tim Ryan🦤 (@TheSportsHernia) March 31, 2023
Kim Mulkey has that @RicFlairNatrBoy drip pic.twitter.com/AISzsIaFpc
— JT (@JTespn) March 24, 2023
And there were jokes:
Kim Mulkey showing up at the title game in this pic.twitter.com/qLUi5CvAOW
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 1, 2023
Kim Mulkey looks like Elton John's Easter hat. https://t.co/HAoRgQl0Da
— ian karmel (@IanKarmel) April 1, 2023
The best part is Mulkey’s granddaughter was wearing a similar outfit.
. @LSUwbkb @KimMulkey arrives for tonight’s Final Four matchup against Virginia Tech. #LSU pic.twitter.com/549M2LdvHZ
— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 31, 2023
Kim Mulkey’s grand daughter Sage is matching grandma tonight & it’s the cutest thing ever. Sage is almost 2 & yelled “Grandma!” when Kim walked on floor @usatodaysports pic.twitter.com/SY6sLTiGdA
— Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) March 31, 2023
Mulkey’s Tigers will face the winner of the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal.