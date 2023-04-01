 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 31, 2023

Kim Mulkey draws attention for latest pink outfit

March 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Kim Mulkey in a pink outfit

Kim Mulkey has LSU in the national championship game, which is a good thing given all the attention she’s drawing over her fashion choices.

Mulkey, the second-year LSU head coach, has been drawing attention for her bold fashion statements throughout the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. On Friday, her Tigers defeated Virginia Tech 79-72 to advance to the championship game.

Mulkey received all kinds of mentions over her latest elaborate pink outfit.

There were a lot of Ric Flair comparisons.

And there were jokes:

The best part is Mulkey’s granddaughter was wearing a similar outfit.

Mulkey’s Tigers will face the winner of the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal.

Article Tags

Kim Mulkey
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus