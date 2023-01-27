 Skip to main content
Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer dies at 82

January 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Billy Packer interviews OJ Mayo

Jan 19, 2008; Los Angeles, CA; USA; Southern California Trojans guard O.J. Mayo (32) is interviewed by Billy Packer of CBS Sports after 72-63 victory over the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavillion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

College basketball legend Billy Packer has died.

Packer’s sons, Mark and Brandt Packer, shared the news on social media Thursday night that the longtime announcer and former Wake Forest star has died at the age of 82.

Mark Packer told The Associated Press that Billy had been hospitalized in Charlotte for several weeks due to medical issues. His cause of death was kidney failure.

Packer is best known for being the color voice of the Final Four from 1975-2008. He covered a total of 34 Final Fours for CBS and NBC. He was on the call for some of the most memorable games in NCAA Tournament history, including when Magic Johnson’s Michigan team beat Larry Bird and Indiana in the 1979 national championship.

Packer was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dick Vitale was among those who shared tributes to Packer after learning of his death.

Packers attended Wake Forest from 1958-1962. He was named All-ACC in 1961 and 1962 and led the Demon Deacons to three ACC titles. Packer also helped Wake Forest reach their first ever Final Four in 1962.

