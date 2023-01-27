Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer dies at 82

College basketball legend Billy Packer has died.

Packer’s sons, Mark and Brandt Packer, shared the news on social media Thursday night that the longtime announcer and former Wake Forest star has died at the age of 82.

The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. pic.twitter.com/uFRixmgCcd — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 27, 2023

Mark Packer told The Associated Press that Billy had been hospitalized in Charlotte for several weeks due to medical issues. His cause of death was kidney failure.

Packer is best known for being the color voice of the Final Four from 1975-2008. He covered a total of 34 Final Fours for CBS and NBC. He was on the call for some of the most memorable games in NCAA Tournament history, including when Magic Johnson’s Michigan team beat Larry Bird and Indiana in the 1979 national championship.

Packer was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dick Vitale was among those who shared tributes to Packer after learning of his death.

So sad to learn of the passing of Billy Packer who had such a passion for college basketball. My go out to Billy’s son @MarkPacker & the entire Packer family.Always had great RESPECT for Billy & his partners Dick Enberg & Al McGuire-they were super.May Billy RIP . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 27, 2023

Packers attended Wake Forest from 1958-1962. He was named All-ACC in 1961 and 1962 and led the Demon Deacons to three ACC titles. Packer also helped Wake Forest reach their first ever Final Four in 1962.