Legendary coach Bob Knight dies – dead at 83

College basketball coaching icon Bob Knight died on Wednesday at the age of 83, his family saidd.

In a statement on Knight’s official website, the family said Knight “passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family.” The statement added that Knight asked to be remembered in a “private family gathering,” which will be honored.

Knight was one of the most accomplished basketball coaches of all time. He most famously coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000, whom he led to three NCAA titles and 11 Big Ten championships.

Despite all his success, Knight was controversial due to his volatile behavior, which led to his firing from Indiana under in 2000. Knight never forgave the school administrators who ousted him, but he eventually made an emotional return to Indiana in 2020.

Knight’s health had been a source of concern in recent years, including a scare in April 2023. He remains fourth on the NCAA’s all-time list with 902 coaching victories. Knight is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.