Bob Knight’s son Pat shares health update on legendary coach

College basketball coaching legend Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend, but his family provided a positive health update on Monday.

Knight’s son, Indiana Pacers scout Pat Knight, confirmed in a statement that his father was hospitalized with an illness but has since been released. Pat thanked fans and the sports world for their concern.

“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital,” Pat Knight said. “We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands. Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time. We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

A report on Sunday night revealed that the Indiana basketball community received a message asking for prayers for Knight. The 82-year-old was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Bloomington on Friday.

Knight was a Division I head coach for more than 40 years. He is best known for his time coaching at Indiana. He led the Hoosiers to three national championships and coached the team from 1971-2000.

Knight vowed to never return to the Indiana campus after his firing in 2000. He even made some incredibly harsh comments about school administrators years later. Knight’s relationship with the university has since been mended, and he was honored during his return in 2020.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Knight won 902 games during his coaching career. That currently ranks fifth all time.