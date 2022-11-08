Loyola Chicago pulls off Christian Laettner shot to send game to OT

Loyola Chicago came away with a win in their season opener on Monday night, and the victory could very well wind up being their most thrilling of the year.

Loyola Chicago defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 88-82 in overtime. It looked like the Ramblers were going to lose when Sheldon Edwards caught a long inbound pass and hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to tie the game at 77-77. Loyola Chicago had a total of just 1.8 seconds to get the shot off. You can see the play below:

Heading to OT on opening night! pic.twitter.com/CNkL6Iapo7 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 8, 2022

The shot immediately reminded people of Christian Laettner’s famous 1992 NCAA Tournament shot that lifted Duke to an overtime win over Kentucky. The Blue Devils had 2.1 seconds to complete that play.

Loyola Chicago has become known for dramatic victories over the past few years, so that was right on brand for them.