22-year-old pro from Australia commits to LSU basketball

Age doesn’t appear to be an issue for college basketball programs.

With the ongoing Charles Bediako and Amari Bailey debacle, the LSU basketball program landed a commitment from 22-year-old Australian guard Owen Foxwell on Monday.

Foxwell has played in the National Basketball League (in Australia and New Zealand) since 2021.

NEWS: Australian Owen Foxwell has committed to LSU in the class of 2026, a source told DraftExpress.



The 6’2, 22-year-old is one of the NBL’s best local guards, bringing high-level playmaking, winning experience, and toughness to the SEC next year. pic.twitter.com/aPHOvkDRcf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 23, 2026

Foxwell plays for the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix. This season, he is averaging 11.1 points with 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Phoenix.

Foxwell’s younger brother, Joel, is playing in the NCAA already with the Portland Pilots.

Foxwell had been drawing interest from college programs for quite some time, and despite his recent extension with the Phoenix, the potential to earn a high-paying NIL deal figured to be too much to pass up for Foxwell.

The timing of Foxwell’s commitment is interesting, as the NCAA is dealing with eligibility issues on Bediako and Bailey.

Bediako played in five games for Alabama despite playing in 45 G League games over recent years before a ruling declared him ineligible. Bailey, a former UCLA player who has appeared in NBA games, has been taking college visits in another odd turn of events.