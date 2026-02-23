Charles Bediako is making one more attempt to play for Alabama

Charles Bediako is not giving up on playing college basketball just yet.

Two weeks after a preliminary injunction was denied, Bediako plans on filing an appeal while also requesting an “Injunctive relief” to allow him to continue playing during the appeal process. The previous ruling prevented Bediako from playing any more games for Alabama.

Worth noting (as @mikerodak pointed out): Appeal is to the Alabama supreme court.



The request for interim injunctive relief that would allow Bediako to play while appeal is pending is being made to circuit court judge Daniel Pruet, who denied motion for preliminary injunction… — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 23, 2026

At the end of January, a Tuscaloosa judge granted Bediako temporary eligibility, although it later came out that the judge was a booster who made donations to the Crimson Tide Foundation.

Bediako played 45 games across the G League for multiple teams before returning to college. He played five games this season for Alabama, with the last one coming on Feb. 7 in Alabama’s 92-92 win over the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala.

In five games, Bediako was averaging 10 points with 4.6 rebounds. Bediako also played for Alabama in the 2022-23 NCAA season before turning pro and spending time in the G League.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Feb. 13 that Bediako was still practicing with the team and was still enrolled in classes at the university.

Alabama has four more games left in the regular season before the SEC Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament, so Bediako is hoping he can finish out the season with the Crimson Tide.