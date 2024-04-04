LSU loses another starter to transfer portal

Hailey Van Lith appears to be on the move for the second year in a row.

Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, a few reporters said on Thursday.

Hailey Van Lith has entered the portal, per a source. She will be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) April 4, 2024

Van Lith began her career at Louisville and played there for three seasons before transferring to LSU. She spent this season with the Tigers, who lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament to Iowa.

Van Lith was tasked with defending Caitlin Clark in that game, and things did not go well. Clark scored 41 points and left Van Lith feeling helpless.

Van Lith went 2/10 with 9 points in the loss to Iowa. She started 33 games for the Tigers and averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

News of Van Lith entering the transfer portal comes a day after Angel Reese announced her intention to leave LSU for the WNBA.