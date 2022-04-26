Mark Emmert stepping down as NCAA President in 2023

There will be a big change in leadership at the NCAA before long.

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that president Mark Emmert is stepping down at the end of June 2023, once a new president has been selected.

The NCAA said that Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia and Emmert mutually agreed that Emmert would step down.

Emmert has served as NCAA President since 2010. The 69-year-old previously served as the president for the University of Washington.

Emmert is stepping down at a time when the NCAA has been facing excess scrutiny. There have been significant changes to college athletics with the addition of the transfer portal and the ability of student-athletes to make money via their Name, Image and Likeness. Emmert and the NCAA have been criticized for failing to institute rules to govern NIL rights. The issues with the recent changes have led some prominent figures to predict major developments in the future.