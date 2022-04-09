Dabo Swinney predicts huge change in college football

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney thinks college football’s current model is not sustainable, and sees huge changes in the sport’s future.

Swinney said Friday that he envisions some sort of Power 5 breakaway division in the future, leading to a “complete blowup” of the NCAA.

“I think there’s going to be a complete blowup … especially in football, and there needs to be,” Swinney told ESPN’s Chris Low. “I think eventually there will be some type of break and another division. Right now, you got everybody in one group, and it’s not feasible. Alabama has different problems than Middle Tennessee, but we’re trying to make them all the same and it’s just not. I think you’ll have 40 or 50 teams and a commissioner and here are the rules.”

Swinney is far from the only person who believes the future of college athletics revolves around the Power 5 conferences and a possible breakaway. One prominent college basketball coach has urged top schools to do the same on the basketball side.

On the other hand, other prominent names in college athletics think some sort of breakaway is highly unlikely. The logic behind that stance makes sense. Swinney is also right, however, that the current system has major issues that need addressing.

Photo: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after the 14-8 win over Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021.

Ncaa Football Georgia Tech At Clemson