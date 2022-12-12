 Skip to main content
Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mark Sears dribbling a basketball

Dec 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) brings the ball up the court during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing.

Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.

Nothing wrong with aiming high, but this probably isn’t happening. Alabama’s football program is always among the most prominent in the country, even when it isn’t good. With Nick Saban at the helm, it pretty much always is good, too. Sears might have to settle for Alabama being known for both sports if they can maintain their basketball success.

Sears might want to tread carefully here. The whole “basketball school vs. football school” debate has led to some bitterness at other schools.

