Memphis player Jamirah Shutes charged over handshake line incident

Memphis fifth-year senior Jamirah Shutes on Thursday night threw a swing at an opposing player in the handshake line following her team’s loss to Bowling Green, and she has been formally charged over the incident.

The Bowling Green athletics department announced in a statement on Friday that the school’s police department has charged a Memphis player with assault. While the statement did not mention Shutes by name, it is safe to assume she is the player that was charged.

UPDATE from Bowling Green on last night’s WNIT incident The BGSU Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis women’s basketball team with assault Jamirah Shutes struck Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line https://t.co/Sz1wMEz2lV pic.twitter.com/CNPEMmuuCI — Joel Sebastianelli (@JJSebastianelli) March 24, 2023

Shutes got into it with Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett during the game after Shutes gave Brett a hard foul. Then after the game, Shutes stopped Brett in the handshake line to confront her. Shutes smacked Brett, knocking Brett to the ground before Shutes was pushed away. You can see a video of the ugly scene here.

Bowling Green athletics issued a statement immediately after the game saying that the incident has been turned over to the Bowling Green State University Police Department. Investigators determined that there was enough to charge Shutes with assault.

Shutes’ act was the second incident during a postgame handshake line that has gone poorly in women’s postseason basketball over the last week.